Malik Beasley has suddenly become a key talking point around the NBA after having his name cleared from a federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York. After a terrific season with the Detroit Pistons and finishing second in the Sixth Man of the Year award voting, Beasley was expected to sign a lucrative long-term contract.

Once his name was associated with this gambling investigation, his free agency was put on hold, and the Pistons immediately pivoted to other options on the marketplace.

With Beasley's status unknown and after losing veteran shooter Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Denver Nuggets, the Pistons secured deals with Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, and Javonte Green. Originally, Beasley was expected to receive a three-year, $42 million contract to remain in Detroit.

Although this type of offer is no longer on the table from the Pistons, team president Trajan Langdon and the front office have long held their 15th and final roster spot open. This was done on purpose, as the organization has been awaiting word on Beasley's future.

The Pistons still hold interest in Beasley following his dismissal from the federal gambling investigation, sources told ClutchPoints.

If Beasley were to re-sign with the Pistons, the most he could do so for would be $7.2 million, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks. This is about half of what Beasley was set to make with Detroit before his investigation, which could lead him to evaluate other options late in free agency.

Whether or not Beasley wants to remain in Detroit is the ultimate question, as other teams have also emerged as suitors for the sharpshooting wing.

Knicks, Pacers interested in Malik Beasley?

Throughout the offseason and his ongoing federal investigation, several teams have kept tabs on Beasley.

Along with the Pistons, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have also been monitoring Beasley and his status in free agency this offseason, sources said. Beasley has also been linked to the Knicks by Ian Begley of SNY, who reported on Friday that New York has done background work on the sharpshooter.

Neither team has made a contract proposal to the 28-year-old at this time.

Given their current payroll constraints and being hard-capped at the second apron, the Knicks only have $3.7 million to work with. New York is only able to offer Beasley a minimum contract, and they still have two roster spots to fill.

With other teams around the league having more to offer than a minimum deal, it is expected that Beasley will take his time and evaluate his options to regain value lost as a result of this investigation.

Although the Pacers have a full 15-man roster at this moment, it is expected that they won't keep both James Wiseman and Tony Bradley entering the 2025-26 season. Both players have non-guaranteed contracts and can be leveraged if Indiana looks to make a roster upgrade.

Beasley would be the type of player such a move would be executed for, and the Pacers have a $14.1 million disabled player exception that can be used as a result of Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury. However, Indiana won't be a taxpaying team during the 2025-26 season, and they are roughly $6 million below the luxury tax entering the final week of August.

The Sacramento Kings ($7.3 million), Miami Heat ($7.3 million), Oklahoma City Thunder ($8.5 million), Chicago Bulls ($14.1 million), and Charlotte Hornets ($14.1 million) are among a handful of other teams with remaining spending power who could pursue Beasley if they chose to do so.

While it's possible the Brooklyn Nets could pursue Beasley using their cap space, multiple league sources have shot down such an idea as a result of the Nets' rebuilding plans and focus on youthful talents.

Malik Beasley's offseason of drama

Federal authorities began investigating Beasley in June and launched an official investigation on allegations of NBA gambling, specifically regarding player prop bets made during the 2023-24 season when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

There was heavy betting interest in Beasley's statistics around January 2024, according to ESPN.

At the time, Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, stated that “an investigation is not a charge” and that this investigation would end with his client being declared innocent.

Roughly two months later, the 28-year-old shooting guard has been fully cleared from this federal gambling investigation, which cost him a possible three-year extension with the Pistons worth over $40 million in total value.

Beasley is not the only player to be investigated for possible gambling violations, as Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is still dealing with his investigation. Last year, Jontay Porter, the brother of current Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., was banned from the NBA for his illegal gambling activity.

Along with his federal gambling investigation, Beasley was recently evicted from his downtown Detroit apartment. Two lawsuits were filed against Beasley for unpaid rent totaling $21,500 this year.

In a recent video on Snapchat, Beasley spoke at length about the narratives surrounding him.

“I feel like people have turned their backs on me,” Beasley said. “People were saying some crazy things in the media… People judging me. Have I made mistakes in my life? Yes… I'm human, but I know what I know.

“I'll tell you one thing, I got a chip on my shoulder. I'm ready to destroy anybody in front of me, I'm ready to prove again that I belong in this league.”

Playing in all 82 games last season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range. He trailed Anthony Edwards by just one made 3-pointer for the league lead during the 2024-25 season.

Time will tell what the future holds for Beasley, as the Pistons will have some competition if they want to reach a contract agreement with Beasley late in the offseason.