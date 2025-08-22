Right before the start of NBA free agency, ESPN reported that Malik Beasley was under a federal gambling investigation. Now, nearly two months later, ESPN's Shams Charania is reporting that Beasley is no longer a target of the investigation.

“(Steve) Haney and (Mike) Schachter told ESPN that they had extensive conversations and meetings with the Eastern District of New York and received determination on Beasley not being considered the target after allegations regarding gambling on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season,” Charania reported.

As a consequence of the allegations, Beasley's free agency market evaporated. The sharpshooter was expected to re-sign with the Detroit Pistons on a three-year, $42 million contract, NBA sources told Charania. But that proposal was quickly revoked following the news of the investigation.

With Beasley's name reportedly cleared, his free agency will reopen. “Several teams have maintained contact with Beasley's representation during the past few weeks about his status,” NBA sources told Charania.

The Pistons spent most of their money elsewhere, signing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson and using the full mid-level exception to sign Caris LeVert. While they still have enough cap space to retain Beasley, the maximum Detroit can now offer has been cut roughly in half.

Now, with the NBA preseason just over a month away, Beasley instantly becomes the best free agent available. Let's break down three of the best landing spots for Beasley heading into the 2025-26 season.

Detroit Pistons

Beasley's fit with the Pistons is seamless, evident in his lone season with the franchise in 2024-25. The 28-year-old shooting guard averaged 16.3 points per game on a career-high 41.6% shooting from 3-point range.

He fit perfectly as a floor-spacing partner for Detroit's star guard, Cade Cunningham. As Charania reported, the Pistons' initial proposal was around $14 million per year. After signing LeVert, Robinson, and Javonte Green, the maximum Detroit can offer is $7.2 million annually, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

With few playoff teams able to offer more, a return to Detroit would likely mean another one-year deal for Beasley.

The Indiana Pacers are one of the only playoff teams that can offer Beasley more than $7.2 million per year, according to Charania. The Pacers currently have around $14 million in cap space before they enter the first apron.

They have also yet to use their non-taxpayer mid-level exception, meaning their offer for Beasley could range between $10-$14 million per year. Without Tyrese Haliburton for much, if not all, of the 2025-26 season, the Pacers need offense.

If Andrew Nembhard takes over point guard responsibilities, Beasley could stretch the floor and support the Pacers' fast, high-energy offensive attack.

Let's not rule out a reunion with the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite being the most financially challenged, Milwaukee could be the sleeper team to acquire Beasley.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet to clarify his future with the franchise. Given that the Bucks let go of Damian Lillard, they are seeking scoring replacements in the backcourt.

The Bucks are hopeful that the additions of Cole Anthony and Gary Harris provide that. But with a wavering superstar, it's never a bad idea to acquire a guard who's shot better than 41% from 3-point range in back-to-back seasons.