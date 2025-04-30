The Milwaukee Bucks' season is over after a devastating 119-118 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Game 5 of the first round. After drawing dead in a Game 4 blowout where the Bucks lost Damian Lillard to a torn Achilles, the Bucks battled tooth and nail with the Pacers before giving it all away in the final minute.

After a frantic finish to regulation, the Bucks raced out to a seven-point lead in overtime. However, two crucial turnovers by Gary Trent Jr., who was great all night prior to the last minute, allowed the Pacers to finish the game on an 8-0 run and steal the victory.

After an Andrew Nembhard 3-pointer cut the deficit to four, Tyrese Haliburton came up with a massive and-one to get the Pacers within one. On the next possession, the star point guard beat Giannis Antetokounmpo off the bounce and finished at the cup to put Indiana in front.

TYRESE HALIBURTON CALLS SERIES 🚨 PACERS TAKE DOWN THE BUCKS IN 5! What. A. FINISH!

Trent's heave fell short and just like that, the Bucks' season is over. Milwaukee now must brace itself for an offseason full of Antetokounmpo trade rumors while the Pacers move on to the next round to take on the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers.

This story will be updated.