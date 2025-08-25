Although manager Mike Shildt and the San Diego Padres failed to avenge last week's sweep at the hands of their rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, two out of three isn't bad. After a 2-1 win in the series opener, followed by a 5-1 victory, the Padres reclaimed first place in the NL West division. However, the Dodgers responded with an 8-2 win on Sunday, which is OK with Shildt, considering how the rest of the weekend went.

After Sunday's loss, Shildt says the Padres took a step in the right direction, considering how well they played against the Dodgers, per ESPN.

“We couldn't be more thrilled,” Shildt said. “We're playing outstanding baseball, so I don't tend to get too caught up in today. Today we were disappointed. Didn't happen for us. We couldn't be more thrilled. We're tied for our division lead and expect to go win it.”

The Padres surrendered five runs in the seventh inning. With three RBIs each, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Dalton Rushing combined for six RBIs. Padres catcher Elias Diaz knocked in the only two runs San Diego could muster throughout the game. However, they won the three-game series and are tied with a 74-57 record at the top of the NL West division.

Mike Shildt on Nestor Cortes in Padres win vs Dodgers

With his team tied for first in the NL West division, Padres manager Mike Shildt is satisfied with his team beating the Dodgers in their three-game series. Shildt reacted to Nestor Cortes' win on Saturday. It was one of the many bright spots from the Padres' weekend.

Watching Cortes beat the Dodgers in a 5-1 victory wowed Shildt, he said, per ESPN.

“That was tremendous,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said of Cortes, per ESPN. “We're getting to know him, and it just feels like once he gets in a rhythm, he's really good. He got in a rhythm right from the very first batter, and he just carried it through. It was a fantastic effort through six.”

Cortes was happy to thrive in a win that put the Padres in first place.

“Obviously, there's a history,” Cortes said. “Everybody knows about it. It sucks as a player to go through those moments, but the good thing about baseball is that you always have another opportunity. Once the opportunity comes, you try and make the best out of it, and that's what I did today.”

The Padres will start a three-game series against the Mariners on Monday.