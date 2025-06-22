Pascal Siakam learned a lot from Kawhi Leonard during their time together as teammates on the Toronto Raptors. So much so that the former understood a key lesson from the star forward as he looks to lead the Indiana Pacers to glory.

Siakam and Leonard were only co-stars for one season with the Raptors during the 2018-19 campaign. That was all they needed to lead the team to their first-ever NBA title after beating the Golden State Warriors in six games. Siakam played a solid role as a full-time starter throughout the playoff run as Leonard went on to win Finals MVP.

Now with the Pacers, Siakam is preparing for Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has a chance to do what he accomplished with Toronto in 2019, which led him to reflect on Leonard's impact on his development to being a star.

“Being even-keeled. I think Kawhi, no matter what happened, he is always the same. That's something I try to have for me. It's like no matter good or bad, make shots, miss shots, it doesn't really matter. Just be yourself,” Siakam said, per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

What lies ahead for Pascal Siakam, Pacers

Pascal Siakam has done a lot to build himself as one of the best players at his position. He has Kawhi Leonard to thank for that, as the Pacers star now looks to make history on Sunday night.

This postseason has been marvelous for Siakam. After 22 games, he is averaging 20.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting 51.8% from the field, including 42.9% from beyond the arc, and 72.2% from the free-throw line.

He played a crucial role in helping the Pacers elevate themselves into title contention, first reaching the East Finals in 2024. This year, they are now one game away from cementing themselves in NBA championship history forever.

The Pacers will fight to win their first-ever NBA title when they face the Thunder in Game 7. The contest will take place on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.