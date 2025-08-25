Regardless of how one might think that the Sacramento Kings' roster-building ethos in recent memory is ill-advised, nothing is stopping the Kings brass from wanting to build a team that would at least make the playoffs despite being in the stacked Western Conference. Their moves this offseason show as much; they signed Dennis Schroder to a three-year, $45 million contract in free agency and have been the most prominent suitor for Jonathan Kuminga — even dangling Malik Monk in various trade scenarios in the process.

Monk, as electric of a scorer as he can be at times, is not a natural point guard in the eyes of the Kings' decision-makers, hence their decision to sign Schroder. But it seems as though Sacramento isn't done fortifying the point guard position just yet, if their longstanding interest in signing former MVP Russell Westbrook is any indication.

It's not quite clear if the Kings would move forward with signing Westbrook. But one thing's becoming increasingly clearer: they won't be doing so if it came at the expense of Monk.

“The Kings have maintained an interest in unsigned free agent Russell Westbrook, sources say, but I'm told that they have indeed explored the possibility of creating a backcourt opening for Westbrook by other means rather than dealing Monk,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his most recent report.

At present, the Kings have the likes of Monk, Schroder, Keon Ellis, and Devin Carter as the four players most likely to occupy a rotation spot in the backcourt. Previous reports have indicated that the Kings have been dangling Carter in a potential sign-and-trade for Kuminga, which would then open up a spot for Westbrook should that trade push through.

But is signing Westbrook really what the Kings need?

Gauging Russell Westbrook's potential fit with the Kings

To say that Westbrook wouldn't be the ideal fit on the Kings would be an understatement. Westbrook, despite coming off a strong season, has well-documented limitations, especially now that he's approaching his late 30s. He will always be left alone from beyond the arc, and on a team with DeMar DeRozan on it, bringing in a ball-dominant, non-floor spacing guard feels very suboptimal.

At this point, it feels like the Kings are simply throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. But they have to accept at some point that the wall they're throwing stuff to in the first place is already wet.