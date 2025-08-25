Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is fully aware that he barely got his feet wet in his rookie campaign last season. He knows he has to fall in line and learn from his more established teammates, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

While Washington has the skill set to make an impact, his production is also hinged on Tagovailoa. A strong connection between a signal-caller and a pass-catcher is an unwritten requirement.

That's exactly why the 24-year-old Washington is also focused on building chemistry with his star teammate. He said he “noticed right away” that the 27-year-old Tagovailoa dislikes throwing to anyone he cannot trust.

“I was getting open a couple of times, and he just wasn’t even looking my way, and then as we kind of went on, I was like, ‘OK, he needs to trust. He needs to have a relationship. He needs to know that if he puts that ball out there, you’re going to find a way to go get it,'” shared Washington in a report from Miami Herald's C. Isaiah Smalls II.

It's part of the bargain for a young player like Washington. But he understands and acknowledges—two qualities that will surely help him earn the trust of Tagovailoa and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

The Pro Bowl quarterback has been supportive of the second-year wide receiver.

“What gets overlooked with Malik is also the blocking aspect of his game. I think that’s where he’s most improved from last year to this year. Don’t get me wrong, last year was really good with the things that he had done in the run game, but I think this year he’s improved a lot more. But now that he’s getting more touches, it just allows him to be that much more versatile for us,” said Tagovailoa.

Washington, a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins, played 14 games last season, tallying 26 receptions for 223 yards.

He will still play behind the prolific duo of Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle in the upcoming campaign, but Washington believes his time will come. After all, the biggest trust he can earn is from himself.