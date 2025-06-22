Like most players on the Indiana Pacers, T.J. McConnell is participating in the first championship series of his career. However, McConnell is acutely aware of what Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals will mean to Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

Within hours of tip-off, McConnell revealed the message he sent to his team in the locker room. The nine-year veteran said the Pacers will be “alone” in the Paycom Center, with the “amazing” Thunder crowd energizing their team from start to finish.

“The atmospheres are different, obviously,” McConnell said, via ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “Crowds give you a little bit more energy, a little more burst. We're going to be practically alone tomorrow. This crowd, here in Oklahoma City, is amazing. It's going to be really loud, so we're going to have to be ready.”

"We're going to be practically alone. This crowd in Oklahoma City is amazing, it's going to be loud, so we have to be ready." TJ McConnell on Game 7 of Pacers-Thunder.

Thunder fans previously showed out for the team in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals and lifted the team to a 125-93 win over the Denver Nuggets. Oklahoma City has been solid at home throughout the playoffs, going 10-2 at the Paycom Center in the 2025 postseason. They are 2-1 at home in the NBA Finals entering Game 7.

Oklahoma City fans have gone viral on several occasions throughout the Finals. Many took note of die-hard supporters waiting at the airport in the early-morning hours to welcome the team back from away games. Several reported that fans have been showing up at the airport late at night all season long and not just for the playoffs.

Pacers PG T.J. McConnell's NBA Finals heroics

As one of the team's emotional leaders, McConnell has been a spark off the bench all series. Through six games, the 33-year-old is averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 assists per game, both increases from his regular-season numbers. McConnell has been key for the Pacers in Games 5 and 6 as Tyrese Haliburton deals with a calf injury.

The last time the Pacers and Thunder met at the Paycom Center, McConnell led Indiana with 18 points off the bench. His series-high outburst was not enough for Indiana to pull off the upset, but it kept them afloat despite Haliburton's injury. Since Haliburton suffered the ailment, McConnell is averaging 15 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game in the last two contests.

Despite the Pacers' dominant 108-91 victory in Game 6, the Thunder remain favored to take Game 7 and win the 2025 NBA Finals. Oklahoma City was a massive 7-1 favorite to win the series beforehand, and is a seven-point favorite entering the final chapter.