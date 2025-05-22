The Indiana Pacers drew first blood in the Eastern Conference Finals, outlasting the New York Knicks 138–135 in an overtime thriller at Madison Square Garden. But the buzz didn't end with the final score. It was Tyrese Haliburton's fiery celebration, and Rick Carlisle's reaction to it, that lit up the postgame interview.
No time left in regulation, Haliburton knocked down a deep jumper that looked like a game-tying 3. Riding the wave of adrenaline, he turned toward the Knicks bench and flashed the infamous “choke” sign, a nod to Reggie Miller's legendary MSG moment in 1994. Pacers fans loved it. But the Knicks fans didn't share the feeling.
Then came the twist. Upon official review, Haliburton's foot was ruled on the line. The basket was changed to a 2, and the game went to overtime, where the Pacers pulled out the win.
After the game, Carlisle acknowledged the moment and didn't exactly endorse the gesture.
“He was clearly carried away by the moment,” Carlisle said. “It was an emotional game, high intensity, and these things happen. But it's not something we want to make a habit of.”
"Players can do what they want. It's an emotional thing, it's not a big deal."
pic.twitter.com/rFrWJBQzdc
— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 22, 2025
Carlisle didn't stop there. When asked again, Carlisle added, “I'm not getting into any of that stuff. It doesn't make any sense. This fanbase is difficult enough to deal with without getting into a lot of unnecessary words. We have great respect for these guys.”
Rick Carlisle was asked about Tyrese Haliburton's choke gesture and the historical connotations with Reggie Miller courtside:
pic.twitter.com/Dx7ju9UFnn
— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 22, 2025
Carlisle's response walks a fine line. The coach understands that his young star plays with passion, but he's also trying to keep things from boiling over. This also isn't Haliburton's first brush with the spotlight; he received a warning earlier in the playoffs for doing the “Sam Cassell dance” after a dagger against Cleveland.
Still, Haliburton has been electric. He's averaging 17.5 points and 8.2 assists per game in the playoffs, leading the Pacers to their deepest postseason run in a decade. His energy is contagious, but it's also under scrutiny now.
With Game 2 looming, the message is clear: bring the fire, but control the flame. The Pacers are three wins away from the Finals; can they go all the way?