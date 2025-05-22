The Indiana Pacers drew first blood in the Eastern Conference Finals, outlasting the New York Knicks 138–135 in an overtime thriller at Madison Square Garden. But the buzz didn't end with the final score. It was Tyrese Haliburton's fiery celebration, and Rick Carlisle's reaction to it, that lit up the postgame interview.

No time left in regulation, Haliburton knocked down a deep jumper that looked like a game-tying 3. Riding the wave of adrenaline, he turned toward the Knicks bench and flashed the infamous “choke” sign, a nod to Reggie Miller's legendary MSG moment in 1994. Pacers fans loved it. But the Knicks fans didn't share the feeling.

Then came the twist. Upon official review, Haliburton's foot was ruled on the line. The basket was changed to a 2, and the game went to overtime, where the Pacers pulled out the win.

After the game, Carlisle acknowledged the moment and didn't exactly endorse the gesture.

“He was clearly carried away by the moment,” Carlisle said. “It was an emotional game, high intensity, and these things happen. But it's not something we want to make a habit of.”