The Indiana Pacers sparked “#YesCers” reactions across the internet. All after executing an epic ending against the New York Knicks to open the Eastern Conference Finals.

The visitors inside Madison Square Garden once trailed by 14 with less than three minutes to play. Tyrese Haliburton delivered a circus basket followed by a choking gesture to force overtime. Then both exchanged multiple leads in overtime.

Indiana pulled off the improbable comeback 138-135 to cap the theatrical NBA Playoffs contest Wednesday night.

The popular hashtag used by Pacers fans populated across X. Including one sharing a dual image of Haliburton mimicking the famous Reggie Miller gesture from the 1994 Indiana-New York series.

Even WNBA franchise the Indiana Fever typed the hashtag out as their “current mood” online. Former United States vice president Mike Pence reacted with his own “YesCers” post. And the Pacers also posted the shot that kept the night alive for Indiana.

The hashtag wasn't the only reaction for what became a wild start to the ECF.

NBA legend among fan reactions for epic Pacers-Knicks ECF finish

Magic Johnson got glued to Game 1 and the climactic ending. The five-time NBA champion then reacted to the finish by praising the big stars on the night — including Jalen Brunson.

“Game 1 was must-see-TV because all the stars showed up and showed out! Haliburton had 31 and 11 rebounds, Brunson finished with 43 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 12 rebounds!” Johnson posted.

Meanwhile, Fever star Caitlin Clark typed her reaction in bold letters.

“PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM I'VE EVER SEEN,” Clark posted. Clark recently had Haliburton take in her and the Fever's season opening debut on Sunday.

Haliburton got focused and dialed in before the ECF with a simple four-word message. He dropped 31 points in 42 total minutes. But scored eight points between the 4:02 mark of the fourth and through overtime. Aaron Nesmith added 30 points. Both were among four Pacers to hit double figures in scoring.

Pascal Siakam added 17 points, Andrew Nembhard chipped in 15 while Myles Turner scored 14. T.J. McConnell provided 10 points off the bench. Both teams will rest Thursday and resume play Friday.