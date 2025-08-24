The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the better defenses last season, and they're looking to recapture that success with a player who was once on the team, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The Chiefs are trading with the Jets to bring back DT Derrick Nnadi, per sources. Deal includes a 2027 conditional 6th/7th pick flop,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nnadi was selected by the Chiefs in the third round in 2018 and had been with the team since then until he signed with the Jets this offseason. He played in all 17 games with the Chiefs in 2018 and finished with 11 total tackles, and has played in 115 games with 87 starts over his career.

There's no doubt that Nnadi will come in and be a seamless fit with the Chiefs, as they're probably running the same sets as they did when he was there.

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs' defense was a bright spot for the team last season, and it helped them win some tight games. The goal for them is to be the same this season, while the offense continues to excel with Patrick Mahomes leading the way. They are still looking for ways to improve their offense, and a recent report from The Athletic's Diana Russini said that they were looking into the trade market for a running back.

Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt will be the two main backs for the team, but if one of them gets hurt or has to miss time, the depth after them looks shaky. Last season, Pacheco had to miss a lot of time because of injury, and the Chiefs signed Hunt. He played most of the snaps at running back and had a lot of production, finishing with 904 yards and seven touchdowns.

If they can find a quality running back to add to the team, it could tremendously improve their depth.