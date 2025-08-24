Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone revealed the long process it took to trade for Kevin Durant. For many, trading for Durant turned the Rockets into championship contenders. However, a surprise take from Stone was that he didn't celebrate after completed the historic trade that involved seven teams, which is the most in NBA history. 13 players were involved, including Houston's Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and No. 10 pick in this year's draft.

When the dust from the blockbuster trade settled, Stone admits he was exhausted, but happy to finally land Durant ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, he said, per ESPN Houston.

“I definitely didn’t celebrate. It was long. Like, we understood what they wanted to get for Kevin, and it just didn’t make sense for our team — starting, I don’t know, a year ago,” Stone said. “So, there were all these conversations, and it was a very, very long process. I think from my perspective — obviously, we did the trade. We're really happy with it. I’ve gotten to know Kevin a little bit, and I’m really happy with him as a person.

“But the flip side of that is — Dillon and Jalen were just awesome. As people and as co-workers, they were amazing. We were the number two seed last year, on a very, very, very young team. And I thought we played Golden State really tough,” Stone concluded.

Without parting ways with All-Star Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet, Rafael Stone and the Rockets still have a strong supporting cast to surround Durant with. With potential to average a double-double, Jabari Smith Jr., 22, had a promising year. Houston also signed Dorian Finney-Smith, who made 41.1% of his attempted threes last season, to a four-year deal.

Kevin Durant's harsh reality for a potential Rockets extension

Article Continues Below

The Rockets will look to extend Kevin Durant's contract at some point throughout or after the 2025-26 campaign as he'll enter the season on the final year of his four-year deal, which is worth $54.7 million. Durant will most likely ink a short-term deal, according to NBC Sports' Kurt Helin.

“The contract has to be short in this case, but what is a fair number for the future Hall of Famer? One source who spoke to NBC Sports during Summer League suggested KD might dip to about the $100 million mark for two years, around $10 million a season below the max but still $50 million a season,” Helin reported. “However, maybe that number is too high. Maybe Durant will take less — he has the right to make whatever choice he thinks is best for him, his legacy and his family.”

The Rockets will host the Hawks in their preseason opener on October 6.