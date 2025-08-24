Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone revealed the long process it took to trade for Kevin Durant. For many, trading for Durant turned the Rockets into championship contenders. However, a surprise take from Stone was that he didn't celebrate after completed the historic trade that involved seven teams, which is the most in NBA history. 13 players were involved, including Houston's Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and  No. 10 pick in this year's draft.

When the dust from the blockbuster trade settled, Stone admits he was exhausted, but happy to finally land Durant ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, he said, per ESPN Houston.

“I definitely didn’t celebrate. It was long. Like, we understood what they wanted to get for Kevin, and it just didn’t make sense for our team — starting, I don’t know, a year ago,” Stone said. “So, there were all these conversations, and it was a very, very long process. I think from my perspective — obviously, we did the trade. We're really happy with it. I’ve gotten to know Kevin a little bit, and I’m really happy with him as a person.

“But the flip side of that is — Dillon and Jalen were just awesome. As people and as co-workers, they were amazing. We were the number two seed last year, on a very, very, very young team. And I thought we played Golden State really tough,” Stone concluded.

Without parting ways with All-Star Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet, Rafael Stone and the Rockets still have a strong supporting cast to surround Durant with. With potential to average a double-double, Jabari Smith Jr., 22, had a promising year. Houston also signed Dorian Finney-Smith, who made 41.1% of his attempted threes last season, to a four-year deal.

Kevin Durant's harsh reality for a potential Rockets extension

Article Continues Below
Rockets' Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rockets will look to extend Kevin Durant's contract at some point throughout or after the 2025-26 campaign as he'll enter the season on the final year of his four-year deal, which is worth $54.7 million. Durant will most likely ink a short-term deal, according to NBC Sports' Kurt Helin.

“The contract has to be short in this case, but what is a fair number for the future Hall of Famer? One source who spoke to NBC Sports during Summer League suggested KD might dip to about the $100 million mark for two years, around $10 million a season below the max but still $50 million a season,” Helin reported. “However, maybe that number is too high. Maybe Durant will take less — he has the right to make whatever choice he thinks is best for him, his legacy and his family.”

The Rockets will host the Hawks in their preseason opener on October 6.

More Houston Rockets News
Kevin Durant, Clint Capela, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun in the Rockets jersey with the 2K26 logo at the top with a question mark.
Houston Rockets NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrongRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives with the ball past Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) to score a basket during the second quarter of game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.
Tari Eason’s mom fires back at Draymond Green in ‘war’ of wordsMalik Brown ·
Rockets' Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun thinking about NBA Finals next to Suns' Jalen Green
Rockets Buy or Sell: Houston will win NBA title during Kevin Durant’s tenureBrett Siegel ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center.
Rockets’ Kevin Durant fights with fan over Michael Jordan comparisonJackson Stone ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers shares moment with Chet Holmgren, Jalen Green after historic nightPaolo Mariano ·
American professional basketball player and All-Star John Wall attends the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center.
John Wall announces NBA retirement in emotional IG videoBrett Siegel ·