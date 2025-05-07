Tyrese Haliburton is shedding the overrated label with each passing game, and no one should dare talk smack towards him after he hit another clutch shot to give the Indiana Pacers an ever-crucial playoff win in Game 2 of their second-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Down by two, 119-117, with less than 10 seconds to go in the game, Haliburton found himself isolated at the top of the key against Ty Jerome and promptly took him to school, drilling a stepback three right in the Cavs guard's grill to give the Pacers a 120-119 win and a 2-0 series lead.

Haliburton has definitely been feeling himself as of late, and justifiably so. He even punctuated his heroics and the Pacers' victory with a hilarious rendition of Sam Cassell's iconic “big balls” celebration — highlighting just how big his cojones are after taking it upon himself to lead his team to victory lane.

Tyrese Haliburton hit the Sam Cassell celly after hitting the game-winning 3

The Pacers star is earning plenty of respect on the grand postseason stage, and against the Eastern Conference's best team this past season, no less. And what better way for him to remain on highlight reels for years to come by channeling his inner Cassell — even though it may cost him a few thousand dollars from the league's incoming fine. Nonetheless, Haliburton knows everything's well worth it.

“I've been waiting for that, man. It was just right in the moment. I'll take that fine gladly,” Haliburton said in his postgame presser.

Tyrese Haliburton talks about doing the "big balls" celebration: "I've been waiting for that, man. It was just right in the moment. I'll take that fine gladly"

The last time any high-profile player did Cassell's Big Balls celebration was back in 2021, when LeBron James busted out that celebration in a win that came oddly against the Pacers. That celebration cost James $15,000, which is about the amount Haliburton can expect to be fined off of him by the league office.

Pacers fans celebrate Tyrese Haliburton's “big balls”

Tyrese Haliburton stole Game 2 of the Pacers' series against the Cavs, and he deserves to celebrate the way he did even though his pockets are about to get a little lighter.

“Money well spent on the Sam Cassell dance by Tyrese Haliburton,” ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Haliburton doesn’t deserve to get fined for the big balls dance. You hit a shot that big, you should be allowed to slap your defender’s grandma in the face,” @CJToledano added.

“HALIBURTON HIT A WALKOFF THREE & THEN HIT THE BIG BALLS CELEBRATION SHEESH AHHLMAO. .,” @sociallyunknwn furthered.

“Haliburton hit the big balls celebration going up to the court?! Yeah dawg Cavs in deep s**t now!!” @NoWordsNeededAL expressed.