Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is about to enter his third season in Lincoln. He is setting some lofty goals for this 2025 campaign, including taking the Cornhuskers to the College Football Playoff for the very first time.

Rhule announced that goal while appearing on the first episode of his new podcast.

“I want to get to the College Football Playoff,” Rhule said on the first episode of House Rhules, and reported by On3. “I mean, that’s why we’re doing all this, right? Like, you’re doing all of this to have a chance to get to the College Football Playoff.”

Rhule is pointing to Ohio State's success last year as a reason why he thinks Nebraska football can get into the field this season.

“And so I think what’s really unique, what’s interesting is, like, you look at Ohio State last year, my boy Ryan Day, former Temple Owl Ryan Day, right … When was the last time you lose the last game of the regular season you can make it into the playoffs? It’s never happened before,” Rhule added. “You can finish 10-2 … and the great job he did of getting him into the playoffs.”

Rhule took the Nebraska program in 2024 to a Pinstripe Bowl, where they defeated Boston College. Nebraska football won seven games in the campaign.

Matt Rhule hopes to continue his magic at Nebraska football

Rhule has had great success in Year 3 at his previous college stops. He previously coached at Temple and Baylor. Rhule won at least 10 games in both of those seasons. He now hopes to do the same at Nebraska, who hasn't had a 10-win season in many years.

Rhule says that his squad has many goals this season, and the CFP is just one of them. Ultimately, he wants his squad to make Nebraska football fans proud of their team.

“Man, like, I mean, we want to be a great team. We want to win every game, we want to make people proud. We want to play the game the right way,” Rhule added. “There’s a lot of other things, but, you know, I’d be lying if I didn’t say that. We want to go to the CFP, because once you get in, man, who knows what can happen? It’s the team that’s the hottest that makes it happen.”

Nebraska starts their 2025 season against Cincinnati on Thursday. The game is being played at Arrowhead Stadium.