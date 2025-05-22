The rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks is one of the best in the NBA and goes back through decades of playoff battles. On Wednesday night, the latest edition of Pacers-Knicks in the playoffs got underway in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Both teams went back and forth in a high-scoring affair for most of the game before the Knicks made a big run in the fourth quarter, despite Jalen Brunson being on the bench due to foul trouble, to take a commanding lead. However, even a 14-point lead with less than three minutes remaining wasn't enough. Aaron Nesmith caught fire, drilling five 3-pointers in the final 3:14 of regulation before Tyrese Haliburton got a shooter's bounce at the buzzer.

WHAT A SHOT BY TYRESE HALIBURTON 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/8wEwdkeRwZ pic.twitter.com/s497GwRWi9 — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2025

Originally, Haliburton thought he had hit a 3-pointer to win the game and channeled his inner Reggie Miller, sending the Knicks home with a classic choke sign.

TYRESE HALIBURTON SENDS IT TO OVERTIME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4lf4MWCv2S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 22, 2025

Unfortunately for him, his toe was just barely on the line and it was ruled a 2-pointer, sending the game to overtime and putting the star point guard at risk of being a meme on the internet forever. However, the Pacers continued to play some of their best ball, pulling out a 138-135 overtime win in a Game 1 classic.

Now, Haliburton and the Pacers have stolen home-court advantage and are playing with house money heading into Game 2. Indiana will be able to play loose and steal another game on the road, which would really put the Knicks on the ropes.

Regardless, Haliburton proved once again that he is built for the moment at the end of games and will come through for his team in the biggest moments. He has now had epic clutch shots in all three playoff series this year, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Knicks, and will likely have more chances to grow his legend in these playoffs.

Overall, Haliburton finished with 31 points and 11 assists, notching one of his best statistical games of the playoffs. Nesmith added 30 points, and the Pacers pulled off one of the most unthinkable playoff wins in NBA history.