Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a right Achilles tendon injury during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. John Haliburton, Tyrese's father, confirmed the initial injury fears to Lisa Salters of ESPN before halftime.

When Haliburton went down and immediately grabbed at his injured right calf, there was a lot of fear this was a serious injury. Haliburton is now in danger of missing significant time and potentially the entirety of the 2025-26 season if this is in fact a torn Achilles.

Tyrese Haliburton left the game with help and not putting any weight on that injured right leg. That’s the same leg he suffered a calf strain. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/ZkJQgPE80L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

After being diagnosed with a right calf strain after Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton made it his mission to be on the court for his team and play in Game 6. Although he may not have been 100 percent healthy, the young star gave it his all, finishing with 14 points and helping lead the Pacers to a 108-91 win, forcing a decisive Game 7 in Oklahoma City to crown this season's champion.

Haliburton started Game 7 strong, knocking down three triples in the first seven minutes to give Indiana an early lead. But he went down in immediate pain after attempting to drive to the rim while pushing off his injured right leg.

The entirety of the Pacers' bench surrounded him on the court before being helped off to the locker room with a towel on his head. He couldn't put any weight on his right leg while being helped off the court.

Article Continues Below

This is the third All-Star talent to suffer an Achilles injury during the NBA Playoffs this year.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard tore his left Achilles in the first round of the playoffs against the Pacers, and Boston Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum tore his right Achilles in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Haliburton is the third Pacers player to suffer an Achilles this year, as Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman were diagnosed with Achilles injuries in the first month of the regular season.

While he wasn't named an All-Star this season, Haliburton put together yet another impressive season. In 73 games, the 25-year-old star averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. He is the main reason why the Pacers made a run to the NBA Finals this season after knocking down multiple game-winning shots throughout the postseason.

The Pacers have yet to announce Haliburton's Achilles injury. He will likely undergo further testing before receiving an official diagnosis and potential surgery is performed.