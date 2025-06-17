Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton went down with a calf injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but he was able to make a return to the game. It was clear that Haliburton wasn't 100%, however, and he is now set to undergo further testing as the team believes that he suffered a strained right calf. Depending on the severity of the injury, there is a chance that Haliburton does not play in Game 6 on Thursday.

“Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strained right calf and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post.

Tyrese Haliburton went down with the injury in the first half of Game 5, and he left the game to go to the locker room. It didn't appear to be too serious, and Haliburton returned to the game. He was good enough to play, but something appeared to be bothering him as Haliburton was not himself for the remainder of the game. He finished with just four points, and he didn't make a single field goal. Every point that Haliburton scored came from the free throw line. It wasn't his night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder ended up getting the win.

Article Continues Below

Now, the Pacers are in big trouble as they are down 3-2 in the series and their best player might be out for Game 6. Haliburton has had his off nights during the playoffs, but Indiana would not be here without him. In the biggest moments of the postseason, he has been there to lift the Pacers to victory. With their season on the line in Game 6, the Pacers are going to need their star.

Coming back to take this series is not going to be easy, but the Pacers did look good at home in games three and four. They let Game 4 slip away after having control late in the third quarter, but for the most part, they have played well on their home court in this series. If Indiana can find a way to force a Game 7, then you never know what will go down.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers will look to force a Game 7 on Thursday night when the series shifts back to Indiana. The Pacers and Thunder will get underway at 8:30 ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the game will be airing on ABC. OKC is currently favored by 5.5 points.