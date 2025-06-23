Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has been battling a calf injury throughout the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, has exited Game 7 after appearing to once again hurt his right calf.

Tyrese Haliburton is on the ground and screaming in pain 😬 Prayers up for Hali 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T5cI8vPlt8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton, who knocked down three perimeter shots in the opening quarter of Sunday's final game, went down in a lot of pain after attempting to drive toward the rim on his left side. After his first step, Haliburton went down and immediately grabbed at his injured right calf.

The entire Pacers' bench came out surrounding Haliburton as he was helped off the court and immediately went to the team's locker room with a towel over his head.

It is unknown at this time whether he will be returning. Haliburton left the court after scoring nine points through the first seven minutes of Game 7.

After failing to make a shot in the Pacers' Game 5 loss against the Thunder, it was revealed that Haliburton was battling a strained right calf. If this were the regular season, Haliburton would not be playing and would likely miss a few weeks with said injury.

However, the All-Star made it clear before Game 6 that he was going to do everything in his power to play with his team's championship dreams on the fringe.

“It's the Finals, man. I've worked my whole life to be here. I want to be out there to compete, help my teammates any way I can,” Haliburton said on Monday after losing in Game 5. “If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that and it is what it is, and you know, got to get ready to go for Game 6.”

In the Pacers' 108-91 Game 6 win to extend this series to one final game, Haliburton scored 14 points, hitting three big triples that allowed Indiana to build momentum early on.

Without Haliburton, the Pacers now face a scenario where they will need to try and capture a championship without their leader. Pascal Siakam and TJ McConnell will look to lead Indiana to glory during the second half, especially if Haliburton is unable to return to Sunday's game.

The Pacers will soon provide an official update on Haliburton's status and availability for the remainder of Game 7.