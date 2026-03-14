Hall of Fame finalist Blake Griffin is making headway in his first season as a TV analyst, including funny moments such as his recent impression of LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard. Griffin was added to the NBA on Prime's broadcast team in its inaugural season and is often the comedic relief.

Griffin made everyone laugh when he did his best impression of Leonard's laugh from the Clippers forward's famous moment during his introduction press conference with the Toronto Raptors, per NBA on Prime.

Taylor Rooks, Dwyane Wade, and John Wall all laughed at Griffin's impression of Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, making Griffin do it more than once.

Blake Griffin opens up about Clippers relationship, Prime deal

After Chris Paul and the Clippers went their separate ways, Blake Griffin didn't hold back on his disappointment with the situation. However, Griffin says he still maintains a good relationship with the Clippers organization.

Article Continues Below

Griffin discussed the Clippers and his new broadcasting career as part of NBA on Prime in an exclusive with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

“I'm still friendly with a lot of people that work in the organization,” Griffin told ClutchPoints. “I didn't get a chance to go to the new arena last year, but I've talked to Lawrence Frank from time to time and meant to try to get there and get a tour of the arena. I mean, it's definitely not a no. I just, I've been busy and chasing kids around and haven't had a chance to get down there. But those fans and that organization hold a special place in my heart, for sure.”

As for his new TV career, Griffin is having a blast talking NBA alongside a few familiar faces.

“I was just getting a chance to be on the panel with UD, Dirk, Steve, Taylor Rooks is unbelievable,” Griffin said. “So I'm excited.”

NBA on Prime will broadcast the Bucks-Hawks game on Saturday.