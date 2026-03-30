The LA Clippers knew what they were getting when they traded for Darius Garland at the February trade deadline. Kawhi Leonard and Co. were adding a three-level scorer and elite playmaker who is entering the prime of his career at just 26 years of age.

What many didn't know was just how deep his three-point shooting range was and how efficient he can be when healthy.

Through his first 13 games with the franchise since being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers for James Harden, Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51 percent from the field, 51 percent from three, and 86.2 percent from the free throw line.

Garland is making four three-pointers a game, and they haven't been your typical 3-pointers.

Through his first 13 games with the LA Clippers, Garland has made 52 three-pointers, which is the most ever by a player in his first 13 games with a franchise. But so many of his triples are coming from way beyond the three-point line.

According to the NBA's shot-tracking data, Garland has made 27 three-pointers from 26 feet or beyond, 16 from at least 27 feet, nine from at least 29 feet, and three from beyond 32 feet. A handful of them have been off the dribble and at the end of the shot clock, displaying his high-level handle, awareness, and shot-making.

“Not this deep,” Bennedict Mathurin said when asked if he knew his new Clippers teammate Darius Garland had this kind of shooting range. “I knew he could shoot the ball, but I always make fun of him. He got them short legs, small legs, but he's got range man. He can shoot man, he can really shoot that.

“It helps create a lot of things. You've got to worry about him making shots, creating plays. He's very, very unselfish, so creating plays for others.”

Darius Garland has been on another level since joining the Clippers. He's made 52 3-pointers in his first 13 games, the most ever by a player in his first 13 games with a franchise. And he's taking a lot of these from way beyond the 3-point line. 16 of his 52 made threes from… pic.twitter.com/8jUSbg8jrM — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 30, 2026

His Clippers co-star Kawhi Leonard said he knew Garland had this kind of range, having played against him numerous times throughout their respective careers.

“Oh, yeah!” Leonard confidently acknowledged. “I played against him. He's an All-Star talent, can score at three levels, can get to the line, mid-range, floaters, layups, threes. He pretty much has it all.

“It just extends the defense. Now, a pick-and-roll is being set higher on the floor. Everybody has more room to operate, including him, and you're just on their radar on the defensive end. You see him come down, and everybody has to either shrink the paint or take that extra step up.”

Brook Lopez, who has spent the last seven seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and played 14 games against Darius Garland in his career, says that while he's very much aware of Garland's range, he's still been able to surprise him a little bit.

“It's someone else I've played against a lot, so I've seen it from the other side. But I'm loving it. And even though I've played against him a lot, he's also surprising me in many different ways as well.”

After having to game-plan against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for four consecutive NBA Finals, head coach Tyronn Lue knows what that level of spacing can do for both an offense and a defense.

“I just knew [Garland's] pace would open things up and I knew his ability shoot the basketball would open things up,” head coach Tyronn Lue explained. “But him also being able to attack and get into the paint, the floaters, making the right pass and right play, but we didn't talk about his range being deep like it is.

“It just opens up the floor. If you're running pick-and-rolls, now the big has to be further up the floor. Now when you get the five man, it's more spacing and it gives the five man more time to make a decision when he's shooting the ball that deep and teams have to come out of the hole to take that shot away and so just opening up the floor and giving us more spacing.”

The LA Clippers have just seven games remaining this season, five of which will be at home. The two road games will be in Portland and Sacramento, so the Clippers don't really leave the West coast for the remainder of the season.

At 39-36, the Clippers are trying to secure the 15th consecutive winning season in franchise history, the longest active streak in the NBA and the fourth longest in NBA history.