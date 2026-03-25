On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will hit the floor for a home game against the Toronto Raptors. Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about Leonard's injury and his playing status vs the Raptors on Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard's playing status vs the Raptors

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Kawhi Leonard will be able to suit up against his former team on Wednesday. Leonard played in the Clippers' last game, a win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home, and performed well for the most part, but has been on and off the injury report over the last week-plus due to the ankle ailment.

Joining Leonard on the injury report is Jordan Miller, who is questionable due to back soreness.

Article Continues Below

For the Raptors, Brandon Ingram is questionable for this game due to heel inflammation, while Jakob Poeltl is also questionable with lower back strain injury management. Immanuel Quickley is listed as questionable due to plantar

fasciitis in his right foot.

Overall, the Clippers are trying to stack up as many wins as possible to improve their playoff positioning as the 2025-26 season enters its home stretch.

The Clippers currently sit at eighth place in the conference, and although it's unlikely that they could move up any further than that, they're just a half game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in ninth. Slipping to that position would mean having to win two play-in games to get into the playoffs, as opposed to just one.

In any case, the Clippers and Raptors are slated to tip off on Wednesday at 10:30 pm ET from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.