The LA Clippers are in a tough fight towards the bottom of the Western Conference playoff race, and a win on Friday night would've given them four consecutive victories. Thanks to Kawhi Leonard, they were able to make that happen.

Leonard and the Clippers trailed by as many as 24 points in Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, and things looked bleak. But Darius Garland and Leonard helped mount a massive comeback, with Kawhi Leonard putting the finishing touches on the comeback victory.

Head coach Tyronn Lue called timeout with just three seconds to play in the fourth quarter and his Clippers down 113-112. Out of the timeout, Kawhi Leonard received the ball, took a few dribbles, and made a mid-range jumper from the elbow to take a 114-113 lead with just 0.4 seconds remaining.

Just an insane shot by Kawhi Leonard over the outstretched arms of 2 Pacers defenders pic.twitter.com/MTfTHsQ1j4 https://t.co/M1eVR2FAY2 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 28, 2026

The final 0.4 seconds of the Clippers-Pacers game took about nine minutes of real time to finish, with both getting the ball and a chance to put the game away.

Kawhi Leonard finished the contest with 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals on 13-of-26 shooting from the field. Darius Garland paced both teams with 30 points, five rebounds, and six three pointers in the victory.

It was the 50th consecutive game that Leonard has scored 20 points or more in a game, passing LeBron James for 21st longest record in league history and continuing this longest streak by any player over the age of 30.

Aaron Nesmith was the high scoring man for the Indiana Pacers, who dropped to a league worse 16-58 this season.

The Clippers will now advance to face the Milwaukee Bucks in their final game against Eastern Conference opponents this season.