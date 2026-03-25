The LA Clippers have had an interesting partnership developing over the last month of the season. Kawhi Leonard, presently the longest-tenured Clipper, joined forces with Darius Garland when the franchise traded for the two-time NBA All-Star.

Now, the duo is learning how to play with other on the fly with a do-or-die play-in tournament and potential postseason fast approaching.

In just eight games played together thus far, the Clippers are 6-2 — including a loss against the Sacramento Kings where Leonard left the game early due to an ankle sprain. In an obviously incredible small sample size of 120 minutes thus far, the Clippers are outscoring opponents by 18.75 points per 100 possessions.

“It's always great to get help,” Leonard added. “Darius getting back in the lineup and being the star that he is over the past years and coming in and still being great for us, having 40 the other night, him getting the crowd going with his threes and passing and just his overall energy and, yeah, waiting on Ben to get back. But it's just a new challenge, I think, for everyone. Every year is different. And, yeah, just try to come in and be competitive and just release positive energy to everybody, really.”

Kawhi Leonard hasn't played with a speedy, shifty guard like Darius Garland before who can also shoot the three-ball at an elite level, so while the Clippers have been winning games with the two of them, it's also been a learning experience for everybody involved.

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“It's amazing,” Leonard said of his experience with Garland thus far. “He just was going that time, especially in Dallas, him hitting those threes and, like I said, with his passing and just his ability to get downhill and see the floor, it makes the game easier for myself. I got a lot of catch and shoot threes in Dallas and I haven't had many probably over the past month or so. Once he got back in the lineup, he was able to create, draw two or three guys, kick it to me, and get some open looks. So it's fun. And like I said, it's a different game and challenge. But this is basketball, so just keep at it really. Just try to get better.”

In his first 10 games with the Clippers, Darius Garland is averaging 20.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 50.7 percent from three. Kawhi Leonard has averaged 30.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game alongside Garland thus far.

“It's easy,” Leonard explained. “We're still working through it, obviously. I don't know what game is this for him, but it's a steady progress, especially without having someone like going through the first half of the season and training camp. But it's been great to have all the positivity. I want him to do the best he can on the floor. If he's going, I'm going to get out of his way. If I'm going, he's going to get out of my way or just try to find each other at times. So just keep working and we'll see what each other continues to like. It's just been positive.”

The LA Clippers have just 10 games remaining this season, and currently stand at 36-36 on the season. They'll look to secure their 15th consecutive winning season, the longest active streak in the NBA. LA would need to go 6-4 over their final 10 in order to do so.