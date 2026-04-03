The Golden State Warriors’ long-rumored interest in Kawhi Leonard faces significant obstacles, according to a recent report from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Siegel detailed why a potential trade for the Los Angeles Clippers star is unlikely, citing both financial complications and a lack of appealing trade assets for Golden State.

“In terms of pursuing Kawhi, much of the same could be said. After trading Kuminga, a player the LA Clippers had interest in dating back to trade talks surrounding Paul George in 2024, the Warriors have nothing outside of draft picks that would interest them.

Although the Warriors did attempt to trade for Leonard at this year's deadline after talks for Antetokounmpo fell through, the Clippers never showed strong interest in dealing the two-time Finals MVP, league sources said. Not to mention, Green was never included in any brief trade dialogue between the two teams, and the Clippers made it clear they were not trading Kawhi.”

The report emphasized that even aggressive offseason maneuvering would present challenges for Golden State. Navigating salary cap restrictions and remaining below tax aprons would make any potential deal difficult to construct, even if the Warriors were willing to part with future draft capital or rotation players.

Siegel also noted that Golden State’s willingness to move Draymond Green would have been tied to a more realistic pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, not Leonard.

“The only way the Warriors were willing to trade Green was if they had a real chance of trading for Giannis.”

Kawhi Leonard uncertainty remains as Warriors, LeBron James rumors get downplayed

While a trade appears unlikely under current circumstances, Leonard’s contract situation could introduce uncertainty. According to the report, the NBA is still investigating Leonard’s agreement with Aspiration, and some around the league believe a potential outcome could impact his deal with the Clippers.

“Should this happen, Kawhi will be pursued by almost every playoff-contending team in the league, with the Warriors at the front of the line for his services. But until this matter is resolved and there is a firm answer on his current contract with LA, Leonard's offseason status is up in the air.”

In the same report, Siegel also addressed broader speculation surrounding star movement across the league, including ongoing discussions about Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. League sources, however, have similarly downplayed the likelihood of the Warriors emerging as a realistic destination for James, reinforcing a pattern of ambitious but improbable scenarios tied to Golden State.

For now, Leonard remains focused on the Clippers’ current season. The 34-year-old is averaging a career-high 28 points along with 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three-point range and a career-best 89.9 percent from the free-throw line across 61 games.

The Clippers have rebounded from a 6-21 start to sit at 39-38 despite recent losses, including a 118-99 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Los Angeles currently holds a three-game advantage over Golden State for the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings and remains within striking distance of the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns.

While the Warriors’ interest in Leonard reflects their ongoing pursuit of another star, Siegel’s report underscores that, barring major developments, such a move remains far from reality.