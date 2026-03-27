The Indiana Pacers came away from the 2022 NBA Draft with one of the best players available, selecting Bennedict Mathurin out of Arizona with the sixth overall pick. He played his first three and a half seasons with the Pacers, gradually improving into a three-level scorer.

Indiana traded Mathurin, along with teammate Isaiah Jackson, to the LA Clippers in a surprising trade for center Ivica Zubac and two first-round picks. Just like that, Mathurin was sent to Los Angeles, a place that had a deep desire for his skill set.

On Friday night, Mathurin will return to face off against his former team in the Pacers when the Clippers visit Indianapolis for their first and only time of the season. What will it be like for Mathurin in his first game back, and what kind of reception will fans give him?

“Indiana breathes basketball, I think everybody knows that,” Bennedict Mathurin said ahead of Friday's game. “And I really don't know what to expect. Obviously, the fans loved me, and I love the fans over there, and they mean everything to me. Or meant — I'm sorry — everything to me. They still do a little bit. It's going to be a lot of love. At the end of the day, Indiana drafted me. That's still my second home to this day.”

Mathurin finished his Pacers career averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three. In his first 28 games of the season with Indiana, Mathurin was trending towards having a career season, averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a night.

“It's going to be a great moment,” Mathurin added. “I'm very excited, and I'm looking forward to it. I think that now, being on the other side, it's going to be a little different. It's no hate, it's just a lot of love. Especially now being on the other side, I'm just excited to go and play against my guys. I play against them the past four years every day in practice, and now I get the chance to really play against them in a game that's going to count for real.”

Since joining the Clippers, Bennedict Mathurin has put up career highs and played very well at 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals, but his efficiency has left a little to be desired, especially shooting just 19 percent from three in 17 games thus far.

After having to deal with numerous bouts with soreness in his toe since arriving via the trade, Mathurin missed four games for the Clippers last week. But he was all smiles with the media after the game, saying he hopes he's past the injury.

“I definitely think it had an impact on my shot for sure,” Bennedict Mathurin explained. “I was able to get in the gym and fix it. Having the pop in my shot a little bit more. I feel like every shot of mine was kind of short because I wasn't really pushing through that toe. It's still not where I want it to be, but it's way better, so that's better than nothing.