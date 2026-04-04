Even without Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs kept on rolling. And in the process, they may have sent a message to the Los Angeles Clippers, whom they could face in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. That is, at least, Dylan Harper thinks they made a statement.

“Yeah, definitely. I think for us going into this game, obviously Vic was out, so just next man up mentality. Making a statement on the game and all of us being connected and having that same fire we had all year,” Harper said of playing without Wemby. “Coming off the back to back we didn't want to show any kind of remorse, but we didn't want to show kind of a weakness; just come out here and play our game.”

The 118-99 victory at the Clippers came a night after they knocked off the Golden State Warriors by 14.

“I think the first half really showed how connected we were on the defensive side of basketball and I think our best offense is when we're able to run and we were able to run and get wide open threes. I think that was probably the biggest part of our game,” Harper continued about the win in LA without Wembanyama per precaution for a sore ankle.

Dylan Harper talks Spurs' backcourt

Harper's place within the team has been well documented from even before his rookie year started. The second overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, he joined a roster that already featured now two-time All-Star De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

“With the back court we have with me, him and Steph, I think he's kind of the head of the snake, the one that controls the game and allows me and Steph to go out there and just be us,” Harper said of Fox.

“I think he's done a great job with that and also knowing that he has to get everyone else involved. I think it's his leadership and how he just passes the ball and how he can just control and slow a game down is really beneficial for us,” the former Rutgers star added.

Harper scored 19 in the victory vs. the Clippers. Castle added 20 while Fox led all Spurs with 22 points. They were the team's three leading scorers at the Intuit Dome.

“One thing about us is that we're all fearless and we all attack whatever is in front of us no matter what,” Harper admitted.

The son of former NBA great Ron Harper has improved recently upon what's been a very good rookie campaign. He's topped his scoring average for the season (11.7 points per contest) in every one of his last four games. Right before that stretch, he topped 20 points in back to back games for the first time in his pro career. It's production for which Harper gives credit to Fox and Castle.

“Kind of leaning on them, but also staying true to us and not letting the experience get in the way of our main goal.”

Winners in 27 of their last 29 games, the Spurs have already clinched the second seed in the West with an outside chance of catching the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot heading into the final week of the regular season.