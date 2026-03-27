The LA Clippers have seen Kawhi Leonard play the best basketball of his career this season, and it's helped them out of what appeared to be a hole too big to dig out of.

Leonard has played in 57 of the Clippers' 73 games thus far this season, and needs to play in eight of the Clippers final nine games in order to be eligible for end-of-season NBA Awards. Outside of a 10-game absence due to a right ankle sprain back in November 2025, Leonard has been relatively healthy, but has had to leave a couple of games in fourth quarters due left ankle sprains.

The NBA's 65-game rule for end-of-season award availability has taken a lot of criticism of late after Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham suffered a collapsed lung and will be out indefinitely. Cunningham has played 61 games this season, leading the Detroit Pistons to the best record in the Eastern Conference while averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

By all accounts, he's been an All-NBA player and an MVP candidate, but would not be eligible for end-of-season NBA awards if he doesn't return and play at least four games to reach 65 games played.

Kawhi Leonard was asked about his thoughts on the NBA's 65-game rule for end-of-season award eligibility after Wednesday night's game.

“I think it's great for the league, I guess, trying to stop people just from sitting,” Leonard said. “But like I said before, I don't think that rule is changing anybody to play if they're really hurt. I don't think it makes sense to just try to get through a game if you're in nagging pain or it's something that you're trying to keep under control. It is what it is. The healthiest guys play and that's just how the ball rolls.”

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Kawhi Leonard has been in the conversation for All-NBA and All-Defensive this season due to his elite play on both ends of the floor. It's something he appreciates and doesn't take for granted, even though he's still got some work to do before he's eligible for those awards.

“It's great,” Leonard added. “They're individual honors and everybody is putting the work in around the league to try to be All-NBA or All-Defensive Team, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved, and MVP like you said, so when you're able to get one of those accolades, you know you're hard work kind has paid off, in a sense.”

Leonard has averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the Clippers this season while shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from three, and 90.1 percent from the free throw line.

The Clippers star has also scored at least 20 points in 49 consecutive games, the second longest active streak in the NBA right now behind Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Leonard's streak of 20-point games is also the longest for any player 30 years of age or older.