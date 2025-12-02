Luka Doncic has been the gift that keeps on giving for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's had his share of struggles as well in the 2025-26 NBA season.

Despite uncorking a total of 38 points Monday against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Doncic ‘s night was far from perfect. For one, the Lakers ended up losing to Dillon Brooks and company, 125-108, as LA's seven-game winning streak also came to an end.

Doncic also had trouble keeping the leather safe.

The 26-year-old Doncic had nine of the Lakers' 22 turnovers. Even when considering his high usage, those miscues were still at an unacceptable rate.

The Suns' defense can take credit for that win, as Phoenix fed off the turnovers they forced LA to make and turned them into 32 points. Conversely, the Lakers only had 13 points on Phoenix's 11 turnovers.

Even Doncic acknowledged the Suns' effectiveness on that side of the floor.

Article Continues Below

“I feel like it definitely was a different defense than other teams [play],” Doncic said after the game, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Kind of trying to let me go score instead of creating for others. So, it was kind of confusing, but like I said, just can't have it,” added the former NBA scoring champion.

Doncic and the Lakers will just have to learn the lessons from their defeat at the hands of Phoenix, as they move on to the next one.

The 15-5 Lakers will set out for a three-game road trip next, beginning with a meeting this Thursday with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.