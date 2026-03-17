Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is just out here doing his best impression of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Doncic led the Lakers to their sixth straight win after beating the Houston Rockets, 100-92, at Toyota Center on Monday. He had a game-high 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

It was a strong follow-up to his gutsy performance against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, wherein he scored the game-winning bucket in overtime, 127-125. He finished with a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Oh, he also dropped 51 points in their win over the Chicago Bulls, 142-130, at home on Thursday.

According to ESPN Insights, Doncic has averaged 37.8 points in his last six games, the most in team history in a six-game span since Bryant's 39.5 points in the 2011-2012 season.

Luka Doncic has averaged 37.8 PPG in his last six games, the most by a Lakers player in a 6-game span within a season since Kobe Bryant in 2011-12 (39.5) 🪄 🐍 pic.twitter.com/eom3aR50Iv — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 17, 2026

Article Continues Below

While he is more of a passer than Bryant, Doncic can easily turn it on offense when needed. After all, he is the league's leading scorer with 32.8 points—the second-highest in his career. He is on pace to win his second scoring title.

The 27-year-old star has often praised Bryant, who was a two-time scoring champion, for being an inspiration, including giving him advice during his rookie year.

“I remember meeting him the first time before I started my NBA season. There was one thing he said, ‘Watch out, you're European, they're gonna be after you.' You know, he was right,” shared Doncic in a report from Yahoo! Sports' Bruno Feliks.

The Lakers improved to 43-25 and moved past the Rockets for third place in the Western Conference.