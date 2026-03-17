Rich Paul is not happy with the hot takes about the Los Angeles Lakers playing better without his superstar client LeBron James.

James is going through the 23rd year of his legendary NBA career. He has developed chemistry with co-stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, forming a potent trio on the Lakers squad.

However, there have been thoughts on the team's level of play when James plays or is absent. The latter has been more active as Los Angeles seems to win more with James on the sidelines.

Paul shut down all the hot takes that the Lakers are better without James. He makes the point that James is a guy who can play any position, has never had a problem fitting in with any team, and always plays basketball the right way. In other words, he believes there’s no way that any James team is better without him.

“Do you know how hard it is to not start training camp and have rhythm. By the way, it’s not like he’s ever had an issue with fitting in vs. fitting out, or playing the right way. He’s always only played the right way. He’s the one guy that can play, really play, and know how to play, every position on the floor. Think about it, if he was your five man, which he was playing some small ball five,” Paul said at the 33:05 mark of the Game Over podcast.

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

Article Continues Below

The Lakers benefit when their star trio is active and healthy. For LeBron James, he needs to keep managing his health as the chase for a fifth title remains on.

Los Angeles has a 42-25 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets while trailing the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following their matchup against the Rockets on Monday, the Lakers will prepare for their next contest. They have a rematch against Houston as tip-off will commence on March 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET.