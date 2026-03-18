Phoenix Suns legend Kevin Johnson offered a notable perspective on Devin Booker’s playing style, drawing a comparison to Los Angeles Lakers icon Jerry West during a recent interview. Speaking with DJ Siddiqi of Ratings, Johnson initially framed the comparison in an unconventional way before settling on West as the most fitting parallel.

Johnson emphasized Booker’s scoring approach, particularly his ability to operate without relying heavily on the three-point shot, a trait that has become less common in today’s NBA.

“Let me throw this out at you first, and then you tell me if it doesn’t work. I’m gonna flip the script for you on this one — Jerry West.”

Johnson later expanded on the comparison, referencing other perimeter scorers before ultimately reaffirming his initial choice.

“I got another name, he’s better than this person, so don’t quote me on it, but he reminds me a little bit of Allan Houston, a little bit of Rip Hamilton. But Devin’s more elite than those guys. But I’m going with Jerry West. That’s where I’ll leave it.”

The comparison to West, one of the most accomplished guards in NBA history, highlights Booker’s midrange scoring ability, shot creation and overall offensive versatility. While Booker operates in a modern era that emphasizes spacing and three-point shooting, his game has often stood out for its balance between perimeter scoring and efficient work inside the arc.

Devin Booker’s production mirrors Jerry West comparison amid Suns’ playoff push

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Booker, 29, continues to lead Phoenix with consistent production during the 2025–26 season. Through 53 games, he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range and 86.9% from the free-throw line. He has logged 33.5 minutes per game while serving as the focal point of the Suns’ offense.

Phoenix enters the latter part of the season with a 39–30 record, holding the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings. The team remains in playoff contention as it continues to navigate a competitive conference landscape.

The Suns are coming off a 116–104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, a result that capped a challenging stretch during their current six-game road trip. Phoenix will look to regroup as it prepares to close the trip against the San Antonio Spurs (51–18) on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Johnson’s comparison underscores Booker’s continued evolution as one of the league’s premier scoring guards, with a skill set that bridges eras and invites comparisons to some of the game’s most respected figures.