Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is making the impossible look routine. Since arriving in Southern California, the Slovenian maestro has been on a statistical tear that is leaving franchise icons in a state of disbelief.

Following his latest masterclass, Doncic officially tied Hall of Famer James Worthy for the most 30-point games in a Lakers uniform with 52. While reaching that mark is an achievement for anyone, it’s the speed at which Doncic did it that caught “Big Game James” off guard. During a postgame segment on Spectrum SportsNet, Worthy couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of the pace.

“It took me 14 years!” Worthy joked, clearly in awe of how quickly the 27-year-old erased a mark that took the legendary forward over a decade to establish.

Article Continues Below

The milestone comes on the heels of one of the most dominant weeks in recent memory for the Purple and Gold. On March 12, Doncic torched the Chicago Bulls for a season-high 51 points in a 142-130 victory. He shot an efficient 17-of-31 from the field and added 10 rebounds and nine assists, falling just one helper shy of a triple-double. He followed that up on March 14 by dropping 30 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds in a gritty 127-125 overtime win against the Denver Nuggets, even hitting the go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds.

Currently leading the NBA in scoring at 32.8 points per game, Doncic has completely transformed the Lakers' offense since the blockbuster trade that brought him from the Dallas Mavericks. While legends like Worthy and LeBron James have seen it all, Doncic continues to find new ways to surprise the veterans. For Worthy, seeing his own records fall so quickly is just part of the “Luka Magic” experience. As the Lakers push for a top seed in the Western Conference, Doncic is rewriting the history books in real time.