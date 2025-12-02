Dillon Brooks is always on a mission to make his opponents' life a miserable one to live. He even ratchets up the annoyance factor every time he comes up against the best players in the game. It's not a coincidence that Brooks always turns up in matchups against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. And on Monday night, Brooks had the last laugh, as he led the Phoenix Suns in scoring with 33 points in a 125-108 beatdown of the Lakers on the road.

Brooks was playing bully ball all night long, taking advantage of switches against the Lakers' smaller guards and scoring with ease. He was also able to set the tone for the Suns defensively, forcing one turnover after another and flustering James, who was able to barely extend his 10-point streak.

After the game, Brooks continued to run his mouth, saying that he's not just about to kowtow to James just because he's one of the best players of all time — even arguably the greatest to ever play the sport.

“I'm a competitor man. I don't really like the smiling, the giggling and all that. Just letting him know I'm here and I'm still rising,” Brooks said of his interactions with James all night long, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. “He likes people that bow down. I don't bow down. That either entices him or it aggravates him, either or.”

Brooks is always going to be defiant, making him a key piece for any team looking to embrace being the underdog. This makes him a perfect leadership figure for this Suns team that not too many expected would be able to play this well after undergoing a major change in the offseason.

He's never going to bow down, and he's unabashedly himself. And Brooks couldn't care less whether one likes him or not.

Dillon Brooks, Suns will have to play with the same kind of energy every night

This Suns team certainly rose to the occasion, embarrassing a star-studded Lakers team even though they lost Devin Booker to an injury earlier in the game.

But with Booker suffering a groin injury, it looks like he'll be missing time for the first time this season. Brooks will have to keep on stepping up for the Suns to hold down the fort amid their best player's potential absence.