LeBron James delivered a memorable off-court moment following the Los Angeles Lakers 100–92 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

As James made his way back to the locker room, a young fan called out with a simple request.

“LeBron, can you sign my shoe?!”

The child’s father quickly chimed in.

“Say please.”

“Please!” the kid responded.

James then paused and invited the fan closer.

“Come here, come here!”

This is too wholesome 🥹 Kid: “LeBron, can you sign my shoe?!” Dad: “Say please.” Kid: “Please!” James: “Come here, come here!” (via imfromthestead/IG, JustRodneyOneal/IG)pic.twitter.com/TMg9iGJBfj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

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The 41-year-old proceeded to sign the child’s shoe, creating a moment that quickly resonated across social media and highlighted his continued connection with fans.

LeBron James delivers on court as Lakers hold third seed amid win streak

The interaction came after another steady performance from James in his 23rd NBA season. He finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line, including one three-pointer in 33 minutes of action.

The Lakers’ win marked their sixth consecutive victory, improving their record to 43–25 as they look to hold on to the third seed in the Western Conference standings. James has remained a central figure in the team’s success, balancing scoring, playmaking and leadership during a strong stretch late in the season.

Moments like Monday’s interaction have become a consistent part of James’ career, as he has often taken time to engage with younger fans before and after games. The brief exchange added another example of his off-court presence while maintaining elite production on the floor.

Los Angeles will look to carry its momentum into a rematch against Houston on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN as the Lakers aim to extend their winning streak and strengthen their position in the playoff race.