As he has become more of a veteran leader, Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart has learned to tone down a bit.

He used to have a combustible personality, getting into physical scuffles and verbal spats. His dogged mentality sometimes got the best of him.

Now, at 32 years old and one of the seasoned players of the Lakers, Smart has become more even-keeled. But that does not mean he will easily bend over, especially when he has a chance to shut up critics.

“We're tired of hearing people talk s***, basically. I know I am,” said the former Defensive Player of the Year in a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“If you're a competitor, if you have any type of competitor in you, you're going to be tired of that too. So you want to try to prove 'em wrong.”

The Purple and Gold acquired Smart in the offseason to add more fire in the backcourt. He is a proven enforcer, one of the few players in the league who could heavily impact a game without scoring.

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In 56 games for the Lakers, he is averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 28.6 minutes. They may not be at the level of an All-Star, but his value, as worn-out as it sounds, is not easily seen. Exhibit A: He leads the team in plus-minus with a plus-209, as noted by McMenamin.

While there is still room for improvement for the Lakers on defense, as long as Smart is on the floor, they will always have a chance to grind it out.

“My leadership is just to make sure I can keep the guys together, keep the positivity, and not really let us go into that sunken place that you see most teams do when they're in a drought,” added Smart.

The Lakers will aim for their seventh straight win on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.