The Los Angeles Lakers have an NBA playoff spot to chase this late into the season. The ageless wonder LeBron James ignited those postseason hopes massively on Monday. All after posterizing Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets.

Smith attempted to time his leap and execute a block near the rim. Except James beat him to the hoop by throwing down this jam early in the first quarter.

41-YEAR OLD LEBRON JAMES POSTERIZES JABARI SMITH JR. 🤯pic.twitter.com/5hu3t1Ovaf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2026

Los Angeles took the 13-11 lead during that transition sequence. Then engaged in a back-and-forth with the other aspiring Western Conference playoff contender.

LA led 41-38 near the seven-minute mark of the second quarter after that James poster dunk. But Kevin Durant managed to hand Houston the lead at 46-45 after getting two free throws in with under four minutes left.

How LeBron James, Lakers fared in first half

Article Continues Below

Monday's matchup inside the Toyota Center presented a possible playoff preview.

Los Angeles sits as the third-best team out west behind the San Antonio Spurs (49-18) and Oklahoma City Thunder (53-15). But the Lakers entered the week of St. Patrick's Day and March Madness riding a five-game winning streak.

Houston and Durant, meanwhile, trail behind the Lakers as the fourth-place team in the Western Conference. The Rockets entered with a 41-25 overall record and beating the New Orleans Pelicans 107-105 on Friday.

James became limited on the scoring side, though, despite the thunderous dunk. He scored just four points through 13 minutes. The four-time NBA champion dished out two assists and grabbed one rebound.

Luka Doncic handled the scoring load for the Lakers in delivering 23 first-half points with under 2:40 in the second. Houston took the 57-51 lead at halftime.