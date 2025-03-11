Luka Doncic has been a seamless fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, former NBA player Chandler Parsons sees one habit that isn't going away. Doncic's complaining towards the officials.

For instance, Doncic was slapped with a technical foul during the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game. Although that was an emotional game, Parsons warns of that behavior getting out of line.

“He does have to find a way to reel it in a little bit with the refs because you don't want to get that reputation amongst that group of referees to where you're definitely not gonna get a call come playoff time,” Parsons said.

Throughout his career, Doncic has had a tendency to argue with the officials. While some of it is justified, some of it is not. Some of the antics are a bit too much.

Luckily, Lakers head coach JJ Redick and All-Star LeBron James have no problem holding him accountable. While James also argues, he knows when to separate when to argue, and when to not argue.

Either way, Doncic has nine technical fouls on the season. If he were to receive seven more, that would result in a one-game suspension. Getting the officials on his side would help come playoff time.

Chandler Parsons wants Lakers' Luka Doncic to be mindful

The officials can dictate a game, as seen by some calls alone this season. Calling a technical foul is only a glimpse of the way that they can shift the momentum of a game.

While the officials can make other calls, some are quick to blow a whistle when a player gets out of line. A year ago, Doncic was brutally honest about going at the officials during games.

He's an extremely passionate player, but one who needs to separate his emotions from being practical. Even if a call doesn't make too much sense, it's important to shrug it off and move on.

This season, the technical fouls haven't been as much of an issue. He's been extremely motivated since being traded to the Lakers. There's something else he wants to prove.

With James being sidelined for one to two weeks with a groin injury, the Lakers cannot afford to have any more mistakes. If Doncic cannot control his temper or his emotions, it could be a pit in Los Angeles's momentum.

Either way, the Slovenian superstar is better at staying calm, even if there's a bad call. Regardless of any uncertainty, Parsons wants the best for Doncic, and it starts with becoming more understanding toward the officiating crew.