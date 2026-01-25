LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers signed Drew Timme to a two-way contract back in November, but until recently, he hadn’t seen much playing time with the parent club. With the Lakers searching for consistency and answers off the bench, head coach JJ Redick has gone with Timme as part of a two-big lineup usually to start the second and fourth quarters.

For much of the season, the Lakers have gone with only one big in the lineup at a time whether that’s Deandre Ayton or Jaxson Hayes. On occasion, Maxi Kleber has gotten a shot in the rotation. But since Timme has gotten regular playing time, he’s been paired alongside either Ayton or Jarred Vanderbilt.

One of the key advantages the Lakers have when Drew Timme slots in as one of the bigs is his versatile skill-set. Timme has become a very good playmaking big who can make decisions on the perimeter. The offensive freedom to allow him to refine those skills began earlier this season when he initially joined South Bay.

Being able to implement what he’s worked on in the G League is a key factor as to why he’s made an positive impact with the Lakers in recent games.

“It’s a huge credit to Zach [Guthrie] and all the guys at South Bay. They’ve challenged me to add that [playmaking] to my game and be more of a playmaker on the perimeter and more of a decision-maker on the perimeter,” Timme said following the Lakers’ win against the Toronto Raptors last Sunday. “I’ve been down there for a decent amount, and they hold me accountable and they push me and they keep me sharp for moments when am I called upon.”

“You just gotta be ready whenever your number is called. It’s awesome that both teams are so connected,” Timme continued. “It helps me be prepared for moments like this because you can go a lot of times without touching the ball and get some good burn. It’s pretty awesome to have a setup like we do here.”

Timme got his first extended run during the Lakers’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 17. Albeit the loss, he finished with a season-high 21 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in a little over 29 minutes. In a huge come from behind win on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, he finished with nine points while missing only two shots (4-of-6) and knocking down his only three-point attempt.

Prior to the Lakers’ game against the LA Clippers on Thursday, head coach JJ Redick joked that Timme has to have more confidence in himself to make plays.

“We drew up an ATO for him to be in the post, and there were some actions. . .I said ‘here’s your options Drew, this is your first look, this is your second look.’ And he says to me, ‘well what happens if neither guy is open?’ And I’m like, ‘you’re in the post, go to f**cking work. I put the ball in your hands for a reason.’”

As part of his two-way contract, Timme is limited in the number of games he can play, and he won’t be eligible for the playoffs unless the Lakers convert his contract. Any movement on that front likely won’t be done until after the trade deadline, but Timme is doing his best to prove he can be a difference-maker in the rotation.