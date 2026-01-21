Three years removed from his NCAA Tournament heroics, Drew Timme is finally back on the big stage. Following a short stint with the Brooklyn Nets late last season, Timme is making the most of a new opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The ex-Gonzaga star has made an immediate impact after joining the Lakers' rotation for the last three games. After scoring 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting during Saturday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Timme posted nine points and three rebounds on 4-of-6 shooting during Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James, who called for Timme to stay in the rotation following his performance in Portland, offered high praise for the big man after Los Angeles' latest win.

“He’s a smart basketball player. He knows how to play the game. And his IQ correlates to this level. So it's great to see that the coaches have believed in him,” James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Following a breakout G League stint, Timme showed promise with the Nets during his first NBA opportunity last season.

LeBron James praises Drew Timme's impact with Lakers

He averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 44.1 percent shooting across nine appearances with Brooklyn. However, with Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe cemented in their center rotation, the Nets waived Timme before this season and traded his G League rights to the South Bay Lakers. The 25-year-old landed a two-way contract with Los Angeles shortly after.

The Lakers have a glaring need for frontcourt depth alongside Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes. Timme is making a strong case for a continued role after cracking the rotation. He's a plus-20 in 56 minutes across his three appearances.

As had been the case since his Gonzaga days, he's using his doubters as motivation.

“I mean, in college and since I left, it’s ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that. You’re not good enough for this and that.’ All these things. All these things that I can’t do. I see it, and it’s fuel,” Timme said, via HoopsHype. “At the end of the day, I’m a good player, I believe in myself and my abilities, and I believe that I can impact a game at any level, anywhere. Just carrying that belief with me, it helps push me on days where maybe I’m not as motivated. But to be able to have this opportunity and to help the team, it’s great.”