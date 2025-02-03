One of the biggest questions on the minds of Los Angeles Lakers fans is when will they get to see newly acquired star Luka Doncic make his debut in the purple and gold following the blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Well Luka Doncic has already touched down in LA as footage of his plane arrival began making the rounds on social media.

While Luka Doncic made his arrival in LA on Sunday evening, his actual Lakers debut on the court following the trade is still a little ways away. Doncic is still recovering from a calf injury he suffered back on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Prior to the trade, the Mavericks had been optimistic that Doncic would return to the court before the All-Star break.

Whether or not that timeline is accurate, Doncic has officially arrived in Los Angeles. The Lakers have just completed a five-game road trip due to the Grammy’s, and their first game back in LA is actually on ‘the road,’ at Intuit Dome against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4.

The Lakers have been on a recent surge, winners of eight of their last ten games including impressive victories against the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Doncic has appeared in 22 games for the Mavericks this season, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 46.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Doncic gives the Lakers another dynamic playmaker and scoring threat alongside LeBron James, the team still has holes in their roster, especially in the frontcourt. The departure of Davis leaves the Lakers without a legitimate starting center.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb.6 so the Lakers still have time to make follow up moves to try and balance out the roster.