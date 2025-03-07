Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-109 comeback win against the New York Knicks, their win streak now sits at eight games. The Lakers are about to embark on a four-game road trip with stops in Boston, Milwaukee and Denver that will really say a lot about this team depending on the outcomes. In any case, JJ Redick has been turning heads with his coaching style, so much so that legendary college basketball personality Dick Vitale exclaimed that the Lakers; coach would be his choice for Coach of the Year.

“In his 1st year of coaching JJ Redick has done a fantastic job & has earned the RESPECT of the Lakers players,” Vitale posted on social media. “He has that same work ethic & intensity that he displayed in his starring days at Duke. If I had a Coach of the Year vote in the NBA he would get my vote.”

Dick Vitale is definitely familiar with JJ Redick from the latter’s playing days in college for Duke. Redick was a four-year college senior, something unheard of in today’s game. He was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.

Following his playing career, Redick had gone into broadcasting at ESPN, while hosting a podcast that featured many current NBA players including LeBron James. Redick was hired by the Lakers this past offseason following the firing of Darvin Ham.

JJ Redick’s first season as Lakers coach

The Lakers signed Redick in the offseason to a four-year contract worth around $32 million. That was following the team’s reported failed pursuit of UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley.

During his first season at the helm, Redick has already navigated multiple roster changes due to trades and injuries. He’s led the Lakers to a 40-21 record where they’re the current No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

One of the most surprising aspects of the Lakers’ season so far is their defense. Redick has this team among the elite defensive teams in the NBA, and that’s even after losing two of their top defensive players in Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Prior to the Lakers’ win against the Knicks on Thursday, Redick spoke about how he and his coaching staff have been able to implement a strong defensive identity.

“I think each coaching staff has to figure out the best way to communicate to that specific group. I think where defensively we’ve just gotten better is being more explicit with what we’re willing to live with, what the priorities are,” Redick said. “Essentially the staff has learned how to communicate to our team in a way that resonates on a nightly basis.”