The New York Yankees were entering this weekend's series against the Boston Red Sox on a high. The Bronx Bombers had won five in a row, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays in back-to-back series ahead of this pivotal four-game set. Unfortunately, the Yankees have crashed back down to Earth just as quickly, as the Red Sox have won three straight against New York at Yankee Stadium. Post game, reporters asked Yankees captain Aaron Judge when he would be back in right field. While Judge admitted that he felt “great,” Yankees Videos on X (formerly Twitter) shared that the captain didn't know when he would return to the field.

It's safe to say that New York could certainly use Judge back on defense as well. As admirable of a job Giancarlo Stanton has done in the outfield, it's clear that he should be strictly a designated hitter. The sooner Judge is back in the outfield, the better the Yankees will be. Can the Bombers stop this three-game skid and redeem this pivotal series against Boston?

Yankees need Aaron Judge back at 100 percent

Despite the fact that Judge is unsure when he'll return to the field, the Yankees have more pressing issues. Most notably, fixing the play that has not only led to this latest series of losses, but also contributed to their earlier rough stretches as well. The defense continues to make confounding errors. Stanton, luckily, hasn't added to that in his limited time in right field. Furthermore, after coming into this key series on a high, New York has once again failed to capitalize.

The Red Sox have overcome their fair share of obstacles. At the moment, they look like the better team. If both teams met in the playoffs right now (which they are currently scheduled to do, as they hold the top two AL Wild Card spots), it feels as if Boston would be favored. While that's something that the Yankees and Judge likely don't want to hear, it seems like the truth. Can the Bombers get back on track with a win in Sunday's series finale? If not, then the Yankees' grasp on their current playoff spot could slip through their fingers.