The Texas Rangers announced a pair of significant roster moves Saturday ahead of their game with the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Second baseman Marcus Semien has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left foot contusion, while Adolis Garcia has been activated from the injured list after recovering from a left ankle sprain, per Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports.

Semien sustained the injury on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals when he fouled a pitch off his foot during the first inning and exited the game in the third. The team reports that Semien has undergone X-rays, an MRI, and a CT scan over the past two days, and while no fracture has been detected, he remains in a walking boot and is still experiencing discomfort. He is scheduled to see a foot specialist for further evaluation.

“He's going to be grouchy, I can tell you that,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think he looks at himself as, ‘I need to be out there every day.' For him to say it's probably going to be awhile, you know there's something going on there.”

This is just the second time in Semien’s 13-year big league career that he’s landed on the injured list, with the previous instance coming in 2017 with the Athletics when he missed nearly three months with a wrist injury. Since signing a seven-year, $175 million deal with Texas prior to the 2022 season, Semien has been one of baseball’s most durable players. He appeared in 161 games in 2022, 162 in 2023, and 159 in 2024, missing just six of the Rangers’ 615 games during that span before this week.

This season, the 34-year-old has played in 127 of the Rangers' 130 games, posting a .230/.305/.364 slash line with 15 home runs, 62 RBI, and 62 runs scored, all from second base. He also leads the team in games played (609), hits (610), triples (12), walks (239), runs scored (386), and total bases (1,027) since joining the club. With Semien sidelined, rookie Cody Freeman is set to start at second base on Saturday against Cleveland.

On the positive side, the Rangers will receive a boost with the return of Garcia, who is being activated on the first day he is eligible after a 10-day IL stint (Aug. 13–22) for a left ankle sprain. The 32-year-old outfielder had taken live batting practice on Friday but did not require a rehab assignment before rejoining the roster.

Garcia has played 116 games this season, batting .224/.266/.388 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 24 doubles, and 46 runs scored. He currently leads the Rangers in doubles, RBI, and extra-base hits (40). A four-time 148-plus-game player in previous full seasons, this marks his first IL trip since 2020.

The injury shuffle comes as the Rangers are already without outfielder Evan Carter, who fractured his right wrist Thursday in the same game that Semien was hurt. Carter was also placed on the IL and could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

With these moves, the Rangers’ 40-man roster remains full, with Cody Bradford, Tyler Mahle, and Josh Sborz on the 60-day IL.