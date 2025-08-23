With the NFL roster deadline looming, the Minnesota Vikings are potentially looking to make one final last-minute addition to their 2025 team. Just days ahead of the Aug. 26 deadline, the Vikings worked out veteran quarterback Carson Wentz.

Minnesota hosted Wentz for a private workout on Saturday, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reported. As arguably the best quarterback still available, Wentz has not been associated with a team since his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expired at the end of the 2024 season.

Although he is now firmly established as a backup, Wentz was briefly viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The 32-year-old was a second-team All-Pro in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles when he recorded 3,296 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Since leaving the Eagles, Wentz has not been with a team for longer than one year. He spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts in his final year as a full-time starter. Wentz began the 2022 season as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders, but lost the job to Taylor Heinicke. He has since served as a backup for the Los Angeles Rams and the Chiefs in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Vikings' 2025 quarterback room amid Carson Wentz workout

Article Continues Below

If the Vikings sign Wentz, it would likely be on a practice squad deal. Minnesota already has four quarterbacks on its preseason roster and is likely to keep only two.

J.J. McCarthy is the group's clear leader and is slated to make his first career start in Week 1. The Vikings acquired Sam Howell in a 2025 NFL Draft day trade as his backup. Max Brosmer and Brett Rypien are also on the roster, but appear to be clearly behind Howell.

The Vikings have played all four quarterbacks in the preseason, with Brosmer seeing the most field time. The University of Minnesota alum has been up and down throughout the offseason, potentially suggesting to the team that a veteran like Wentz would be better suited in his current role.