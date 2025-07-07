The Los Angeles Lakers are doing whatever they can do improve the roster this offseason. There is no telling how long LeBron James will stay in LA, so the Lakers need to get back into the playoffs ASAP. Hopefully the Lakers can get some contributions from their newest rookie player next season.

The Lakers have officially signed second-round pick Adou Thiero per NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Thiero, the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, signed a three-year contract worth $5.95 million. His contract includes two fully guaranteed years and a third-year team option.

Thiero had an impressive junior season at Arkansas that caught the attention of NBA scouts. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game with a shooting percentage of 54.5%.

Many NBA scouts considered Thiero to be a first-round talent. The Lakers must be thrilled to have swiped him up in the second round.

Thiero could still improve his perimeter shooting, as he only made 25.6% of his three-point shots last season. He could also improve his 68.6% shooting percentage at the free-throw line.

Either way, Thiero figures to become a contributor for the Lakers sooner rather than later.

John Calipari's heartfelt reaction after the Lakers drafted Adou Thiero

Article Continues Below

Perhaps nobody was happier about Thiero landing in LA than his college coach.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari posted a heartfelt message on social media after the Lakers selected Theiro in the second round.

“I’m so proud of how far Adou has come from a 5’11 9th grader to becoming an NBA player,” Calipari wrote. “Incredible journey. Forget what round he is drafted in he is a player they will look at and go “how did he get drafted there that was a steal.” We have had guys go in the second round or even undrafted that go on to have a great NBA career! He has what it takes mentally and physically to succeed in the NBA. Go do it Adou!”

It is a great sign for the Lakers that Calipari is so complimentary about his former player.

Thiero led the Razorbacks in several statistical categories last season. It seems that he played well enough last year that Calipari is confident Thiero will have a good professional career.

It will be exciting to see how Thiero fits in with the Lakers over the next few seasons.