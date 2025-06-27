John Calipari has plenty of experience getting players to the NBA. However, it does not get old for the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach as one of his guys in Adou Thiero entered the professional ranks in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Thiero will go to the Los Angeles Lakers, who picked him with the 36th pick of the draft on Thursday night. He departed the Razorbacks after one season, helping them reach the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Calipari reflected on his star player's achievement following the selection. What he said shows how far Thiero came in his development to become a star under the veteran coach's wing.

“I’m so proud of how far Adou has come from a 5’11 9th grader to becoming an NBA player. Incredible journey. Forget what round he is drafted in he is a player they will look at and go “how did he get drafted there that was a steal,”” Calipari said.

“We have had guys go in the second round or even undrafted that go on to have a great NBA career! He has what it takes mentally and physically to succeed in the NBA. Go do it Adou!”

What's next for John Calipari, Arkansas

It's a memorable moment for John Calipari to feel towards Adou Thiero's incredible life achievement. Young players dream of hearing their name in the NBA Draft. Luckily for Thiero, Thursday night turned out to be his special day.

Thiero led the team in scoring (15.1 ppg), led the team in rebounding (5.8 rpg), led the team in steals (1.69), led the team in FG% (.545), led the team in FT made (120) and attempts (175), and ranked fourth on the team in both total blocks (20) and assists (51)

Thiero is the 47th Razorback to be drafted, per Arkansas' press release. He was the 11th second-rounder and the 21st-highest Razorback drafted.

In the meantime, Calipari and the Razorbacks will look to build on their progress throughout the 2024-25 season. Reaching the Sweet 16 after the ups and downs they went through was a great improvement, but aiming higher next season will be their objective.