Riley Greene accomplished a unique feat during the Detroit Tigers' series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Greene stepped up to the plate three times throughout the game. He landed one hit, which turned out to be a solid two-run homer to right-center field in the sixth inning. This allowed him and Torres to reach home plate and give the Tigers two runs in that frame.

With the homer, he accomplished his 30th of the season. Not only that, but he also joined an exclusive club that features him and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. At the moment, they are the only outfielders this season to surpass the marks of 30 or more home runs and 90 or more RBIs.

The only outfielders with 30+ HR and 90+ RBI this season: Aaron Judge

How Riley Greene, Tigers played against Royals

It's an astounding feat for Riley Greene to be a part of. Being in the same group as Aaron Judge, one of the best players in the game, is no small achievement, as Greene helped the Tigers beat the Royals 7-5.

Detroit was initially trailing in the game, losing 3-1 after five innings. Despite this, they responded with six runs in the sixth and seventh frames, including Greene's crucial home run. Even though the Royals tried to come back with two runs in the ninth inning, it wasn't enough as Detroit did enough to secure the home win.

The Tigers' bullpen was solid in the moments they needed to be despite conceding numerous hits. They gave up 11 hits after 35 at-bats, which included a two-run homer in the final inning. Casey Mize started on the mound as he lasted 5.2 innings, giving up nine hits and three runs as he didn't obtain any strikeouts. Kyle Finnegan earned the win, striking out a batter in the two innings he played in.

Detroit improved to a 77-53 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the AL Central Division standings. They are 10.5 games above the Royals and 11.5 games above the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers will look to extend their four-game win streak in Game 2 of their series against the Royals. The contest will take place on Aug. 23 at 6:10 p.m. ET.