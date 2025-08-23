The Milwaukee Brewers were the hottest team in baseball before hitting a mini slump against the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers dropped three of five games to the Cubs, ending a streak of six straight series wins. But Milwaukee quickly got back on track, leaving Chicago with a victory on Thursday. The team then returned home for its series opener against the San Francisco Giants.

The Brewers delivered a dramatic win over San Francisco Friday as their magical season continues. William Contreras came through with a clutch walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Milwaukee picked up its 81st win of the season.

WILLIAM CONTRERAS WITH A WALK-OFF HR TO WIN IT FOR THE BREWERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qaa3dNi6bn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2025

The Brewers held a 4-3 lead entering the top of the ninth but a wild pitch allowed the Giants to tie the game. The matchup appeared destined for extra innings tied at 4-4 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. But Contreras got a hold of Randy Rodriguez’s 85 mph slider, launching it 370 feet to center and sealing a 5-4 victory for Milwaukee.

William Contreras is clutch in Brewers' latest win

Contreras and company spoiled former Brewer Willy Adames' return to Milwaukee. The shortstop signed with the Giants over the offseason but had spent the last four years with the Brewers. In his first game back at American Family Field Adames hit two home runs, including an eighth-inning blast that made it a 4-3 game.

Contreras led the Brewers, going 2-4 and driving in two runs with a double and a homer. The All-Star catcher has put together a strong season, even notching a five-hit game earlier this month. Contreras is now up to 14 home runs, 63 RBI and 71 runs with 3.1 bWAR in 123 games this year.

The Brewers had won 14 straight games before the Cincinnati Reds snapped the streak on Sunday. Despite losing three straight to the Cubs, Milwaukee still owns the best record in baseball at 81-48.

After going cold and losing the division lead to the Brewers, Chicago is heating up. The Cubs have won five of their last seven games. However, the Brewers still have a 7.5-game lead in the NL Central.