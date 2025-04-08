The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off arguably their best win of the 2024-25 season, 126-99, against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers have a rematch against the Thunder on Tuesday, but following such a dominant performance, it's possible that the team decides to sit a few players. Sure enough the Lakers' injury report seemed to suggest so with LeBron James and Luka Doncic among others on the list.

Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic were listed as questionable on the Lakers' injury report for their rematch against the Thunder. In addition to James and Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent and Bronny James were also listed as questionable. Rui Hachimura was ruled out and Maxi Kleber, who has yet to make his Lakers debut, was also ruled out.

With the Lakers' game against the Thunder being the first night of a back-to-back, it makes sense for the team to want to try and get additional rest for key players. Considering the second game of the back-to-back is against the Dallas Mavericks on the road, a game that is sure to be emotionally charged, the Thunder game seems like the one to sit players.

The Lakers are currently the third seed in the Western Conference standings with a record of 48-30. They have four games remaining in the regular season, including one at home against the Houston Rockets whom they trail by three and a half games for the second seed. The No. 2 seed is most likely unrealistic at this point, even if they beat the Rockets on Apr. 11.

But keeping the third seed is the priority for the Lakers. They are one and half games up on the Denver Nuggets who are the current No. 4 seed, and two games up on the Los Angeles Clippers who are the current No. 5 seed.