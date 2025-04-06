The Los Angeles Lakers rattled the Western Conference standings and NBA playoff picture Sunday. The Lakers pummeled the league's best team the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-99. And got fans screaming title contender toward L.A.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic and company shot lights out inside the Paycom Center. James was upgraded from the injury list ahead of the romp. Los Angeles nailed a franchise record-tying 15 three-pointers in the first half. Then bottled OKC to only 43 combined points in the second half. Doncic even went Houdini on the Thunder during this freakish pass.

Luka, are you SERIOUS?! pic.twitter.com/sHxz6heW30 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans didn't take long to rush to social media and crown the Lakers. Even NFL legend turned media personality Shannon Sharpe joined in.

“Lou Dort, Airport, Seaport, Taylor Port. Lakers in five,” Sharpe said on X, indicating the Lakers would win this possible playoff series with a 4-1 series win.

Sharpe wasn't the only fan who anointed the Lakers as title contenders.

Notable fan reactions for Lakers romp of Thunder

Forbes NBA writer Shane Young chimed in on Doncic's ridiculous outing.

“Luka Dončić is one of the five most ridiculous playoff performers of the last decade. One that can dictate the terms of any game, control the pace, and exploit weak defenders more than almost anyone. And a team just handed him over to the Lakers, who still have the greatest ever,” Young posted on X.

Another NBA analyst in Kendrick Perkins was in awe of how dominating the Lakers looked. The ESPN analyst took to X to react.

“Lakers got big homie energy over OKC,” Perkins said. “OKC need to get over that (expletive) asap.”

Doncic even cracked a joke about how dominating the Lakers looked. Using a soccer reference to get his point across.

“I think the whole team was motivated because Real Madrid won the Basketball Clásico today. Just kidding, that was only me,” Doncic joked postgame with reporters.

Doncic led the way with 30 points. James added 19 points. Austin Reaves dropped 20 on the Thunder. Reaves previously shot the lights out the night before.

Dorian Finney-Smith (14), Gabe Vincent (12), and Rui Hachimura (11) emerged as the final Lakers hitting double figures.

The Lakers moved to third in the Western Conference standings with the beatdown of OKC.